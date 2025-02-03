Left Menu

Tragic Demise: Film Producer K P Choudhary Found Dead

Telugu film producer K P Choudhary committed suicide in North Goa. His body was discovered hanging in a rented house, alongside a suicide note. Known for producing 'Kabali' in Telugu, Choudhary was previously arrested in a drugs case. Police have informed his family and preserved his body for postmortem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 03-02-2025 23:57 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 23:57 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Telugu film producer K P Choudhary was found dead on Monday after allegedly committing suicide in a rented house in North Goa. Police confirmed that Choudhary, aged 44, was known for producing the Telugu version of the Rajinikanth-starrer 'Kabali'.

The tragic discovery was made in the bedroom of a property in Siolim village, where his body was found hanging from a ceiling fan. A suicide note was reportedly recovered, though police have yet to release details on its contents.

Choudhary's body is currently at the Goa Medical College and Hospital morgue, awaiting postmortem. It is noted that he had been arrested by the Cyberabad Special Operations Team in connection with a drug-related case earlier in 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)

