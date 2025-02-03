Tragic Demise: Film Producer K P Choudhary Found Dead

Telugu film producer K P Choudhary was found dead on Monday after allegedly committing suicide in a rented house in North Goa. Police confirmed that Choudhary, aged 44, was known for producing the Telugu version of the Rajinikanth-starrer 'Kabali'.

The tragic discovery was made in the bedroom of a property in Siolim village, where his body was found hanging from a ceiling fan. A suicide note was reportedly recovered, though police have yet to release details on its contents.

Choudhary's body is currently at the Goa Medical College and Hospital morgue, awaiting postmortem. It is noted that he had been arrested by the Cyberabad Special Operations Team in connection with a drug-related case earlier in 2023.

