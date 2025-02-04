Left Menu

Elderly Empowerment: Uttar Pradesh's Inclusive Maha Kumbh Initiatives

The Uttar Pradesh government is prioritizing the inclusion of senior citizens in the Maha Kumbh through initiatives like Shravan Kumbh. Partnering with organizations, the government provides support such as hearing exams and accommodation. Over 500 seniors have already participated, with plans to facilitate 2,000 by Maha Kumbh's conclusion.

Updated: 04-02-2025 00:47 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 00:47 IST
The Uttar Pradesh government has announced significant measures to include senior citizens in the ongoing Maha Kumbh celebrations. These measures are part of a broader initiative, Shravan Kumbh, designed to provide essential services to underprivileged groups.

The Social Welfare Department, in collaboration with the National Medicos Organization and ALIMCO, has set up a special camp offering free exams and assistive devices for the elderly and hearing-impaired citizens. Asim Arun, the Minister of State for Social Welfare, highlighted the government's commitment to the welfare and safety of seniors.

Over 500 senior citizens have participated, with plans to assist 2,000 by February 26. The government has also established a 100-bed ashram, ensuring comfortable accommodations and access to religious activities for elderly devotees.

