India Embarks on a Mission for Empowerment with Nationwide Samajik Adhikarita Camps
The Government of India organized Samajik Adhikarita Camps nationwide, providing assistive devices to over 58,000 Divyangjan and senior citizens. This initiative aims to enhance mobility and independence as part of a commitment to an inclusive society. The main event took place in Delhi, led by Union Minister Dr. Virendra Kumar.
- Country:
- India
In a significant move towards fostering an inclusive society, India’s Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities held Samajik Adhikarita Camps across 76 locations in 21 states. Spearheaded by the Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment, these camps distributed assistive devices worth approximately Rs 68 crore to over 58,000 beneficiaries.
The initiative, designed to boost mobility, dignity, and self-reliance, aligns with the vision of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas' espoused by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The primary event unfolded at Lav-Kush Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi, where Union Minister Dr. Virendra Kumar underscored the transformative power of assistive technologies.
Throughout the event, officials highlighted ongoing efforts, including opening 109 Pradhan Mantri Divyasha-Vayoshri Kendras and 28 Single Window Cross-Disability Early Intervention Centres. The initiative also promotes barrier-free accessibility and empowers Divyang sportspersons. The camps illustrate a collaborative effort engaging state bodies and NGOs to elevate the lives of Divyangjan and Senior Citizens.
ALSO READ
-
India Defends Energy Policy Amidst Rising Tariff Threats from U.S.
-
Supreme Court Seeks Centre's Response on West Bengal Woman's Alleged Deportation
-
Riding the Waves: India's Surfing Olympic Dream
-
Maharashtra Lights Up for PM Modi's Birthday: A National Celebration
-
Canadian Trade Minister Heads to India for Pivotal Economic Talks