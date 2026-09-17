India Embarks on a Mission for Empowerment with Nationwide Samajik Adhikarita Camps

In a significant move towards fostering an inclusive society, India’s Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities held Samajik Adhikarita Camps across 76 locations in 21 states. Spearheaded by the Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment, these camps distributed assistive devices worth approximately Rs 68 crore to over 58,000 beneficiaries.

The initiative, designed to boost mobility, dignity, and self-reliance, aligns with the vision of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas' espoused by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The primary event unfolded at Lav-Kush Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi, where Union Minister Dr. Virendra Kumar underscored the transformative power of assistive technologies.

Throughout the event, officials highlighted ongoing efforts, including opening 109 Pradhan Mantri Divyasha-Vayoshri Kendras and 28 Single Window Cross-Disability Early Intervention Centres. The initiative also promotes barrier-free accessibility and empowers Divyang sportspersons. The camps illustrate a collaborative effort engaging state bodies and NGOs to elevate the lives of Divyangjan and Senior Citizens.