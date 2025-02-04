Unveiling the Hidden Portrait Beneath Titian's Masterpiece

In a groundbreaking discovery, researchers in Cyprus have uncovered a hidden portrait beneath a renowned 1570 oil painting by the Renaissance master Titian. The painting, which lay undetected for centuries, is now showcased in Limassol.

The concealed work portrays an unidentified man, standing beside a stack of papers with a quill in hand—a contrast to the later scene of Jesus Christ that Titian painted over it. Professor Nikolas Bakirtzis, head of the research team at the Cyprus Institute, a non-profit educational organization, described the discovery as unveiling a long-kept secret.

The original artwork, known as 'Ecce Homo,' depicts Jesus during his trial. Through non-invasive techniques, experts reconstructed the hidden portrait, believed to represent a professional man. The remarkable finding is now part of an exhibition that highlights Titian's masterful reworking of his canvases.

