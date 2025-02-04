Left Menu

Singapore's Tourism Boom: Surpassing Pre-Pandemic Recovery

Singapore's tourism sector saw robust growth in 2024, with 16.5 million international visitor arrivals. India ranked third with 1.2 million arrivals, following China and Indonesia. Tourism receipts reached SGD 22.4 billion by September. Major concerts contributed significantly to this success, enhancing the global brand and boosting adjacent industries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 04-02-2025 14:47 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 14:47 IST
  • Country:
  • Singapore

India has solidified its position as one of the top three markets for visitor arrivals in Singapore, as per the latest Singapore Tourism Board report. A total of 1.2 million Indians visited the city-state in 2024, securing its place behind China and Indonesia.

China led the arrivals with 3.08 million, followed by Indonesia's 2.49 million. The robust growth marks a 21% increase from 2023, reflecting a steady recovery in international tourist numbers, which reached 16.5 million in 2024, approaching the pre-pandemic high of 19.1 million in 2019.

The Singapore Tourism Board noted that tourism receipts have already hit SGD 22.4 billion by September, eyeing the upper limit of their annual forecast. Events like concerts by Coldplay, Ed Sheeran, and Taylor Swift further elevated Singapore's appeal, boosting retail, dining, and accommodation sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

