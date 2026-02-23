As the Philippine Coast Guard plane prepared to land on Thitu Island, a crucial yet contested piece of territory in the South China Sea, passengers received an unexpected message: 'Welcome to CHINA.'

On board were prominent figures like Senator Risa Hontiveros and Coast Guard spokesperson Jay Tarriela, who have publicly criticized China's maneuvers in the region. Their visit aimed to reassure local residents of the Philippines' sovereignty over the island, even as Chinese vessels and naval assets loomed just offshore.

China's ongoing activities have compelled Thitu's 400 residents to shy away from traditional fishing waters, escalating regional tensions. Despite Beijing's aggressive stance and strategic constructions on nearby artificial islands, Manila remains resolute in its territorial claims, a stance underscored by recent diplomatic appointments focused on maritime issues.

