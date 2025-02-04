India: A 'Heaven' for Minorities, Modi Celebrated as 'Messiah' by Sikhs
National Commission for Minorities chairperson Iqbal Singh Lalpura praises Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his efforts benefiting the Sikh community and highlighting India's inclusivity. He criticizes the AAP government for neglecting Sikh interests and applauds India's achievements in minority representation in various fields.
In praising India's inclusivity, the National Commission for Minorities chairperson, Iqbal Singh Lalpura, declared India a 'heaven' for minorities and hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a 'messiah' for Sikhs, acknowledging his contributions over the past decade.
Lalpura criticized Delhi's AAP government for exploiting Sikhs without offering tangible support, particularly highlighting the negligence toward Punjabi language instruction. He underlined Modi's efforts to support Sikh history and community, notably through initiatives like the Kartarpur corridor and compensation for 1984 anti-Sikh riot victims.
Emphasizing India's minority representation achievements, Lalpura noted the rising number of minorities in various prestigious roles and condemned communal violence misconceptions. He contrasted India's progress with diminishing minority populations in neighboring countries.
