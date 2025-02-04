Left Menu

India: A 'Heaven' for Minorities, Modi Celebrated as 'Messiah' by Sikhs

National Commission for Minorities chairperson Iqbal Singh Lalpura praises Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his efforts benefiting the Sikh community and highlighting India's inclusivity. He criticizes the AAP government for neglecting Sikh interests and applauds India's achievements in minority representation in various fields.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2025 17:42 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 17:42 IST
India: A 'Heaven' for Minorities, Modi Celebrated as 'Messiah' by Sikhs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In praising India's inclusivity, the National Commission for Minorities chairperson, Iqbal Singh Lalpura, declared India a 'heaven' for minorities and hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a 'messiah' for Sikhs, acknowledging his contributions over the past decade.

Lalpura criticized Delhi's AAP government for exploiting Sikhs without offering tangible support, particularly highlighting the negligence toward Punjabi language instruction. He underlined Modi's efforts to support Sikh history and community, notably through initiatives like the Kartarpur corridor and compensation for 1984 anti-Sikh riot victims.

Emphasizing India's minority representation achievements, Lalpura noted the rising number of minorities in various prestigious roles and condemned communal violence misconceptions. He contrasted India's progress with diminishing minority populations in neighboring countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025