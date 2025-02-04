Crackdown on Fake Kashmiri Carpets Intensifies

The Jammu and Kashmir government is intensifying its efforts to tackle the issue of counterfeit Kashmiri carpets in the market. Unscrupulous traders are reportedly marketing machine-made carpets, manufactured outside the region, as authentic handwoven Kashmiri products. This problematic practice has drawn widespread criticism from buyers and tourists alike.

According to an official spokesman from the Handicrafts and Handloom Department, Kashmir, a recent crackdown has resulted in the confiscation of several counterfeit products. Additionally, errant dealers have received stern warnings to adhere to quality control standards in the future.

Spearheaded by the Quality Control Division's enforcement wing, comprehensive inspections are being conducted on wholesale carpet dealers in Srinagar. The revelation of Turkish and Iranian carpets, mislabeled or without proper labeling, infringes on fair-trade practices. The authorities emphasize ongoing checks to preserve the prestige of Kashmiri handmade carpets, urging stakeholders to comply with industry regulations.

