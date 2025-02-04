Left Menu

Crackdown on Fake Kashmiri Carpets Intensifies

The Jammu and Kashmir government has ramped up efforts against businesses falsely marketing machine-made carpets as genuine Kashmiri handmade carpets. Inspections reveal mislabelled Turkish and Iranian carpets, violating fair-trade practices. Stakeholders are urged to comply with rules to protect Kashmir's cultural heritage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 04-02-2025 18:09 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 18:09 IST
Crackdown on Fake Kashmiri Carpets Intensifies
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir government is intensifying its efforts to tackle the issue of counterfeit Kashmiri carpets in the market. Unscrupulous traders are reportedly marketing machine-made carpets, manufactured outside the region, as authentic handwoven Kashmiri products. This problematic practice has drawn widespread criticism from buyers and tourists alike.

According to an official spokesman from the Handicrafts and Handloom Department, Kashmir, a recent crackdown has resulted in the confiscation of several counterfeit products. Additionally, errant dealers have received stern warnings to adhere to quality control standards in the future.

Spearheaded by the Quality Control Division's enforcement wing, comprehensive inspections are being conducted on wholesale carpet dealers in Srinagar. The revelation of Turkish and Iranian carpets, mislabeled or without proper labeling, infringes on fair-trade practices. The authorities emphasize ongoing checks to preserve the prestige of Kashmiri handmade carpets, urging stakeholders to comply with industry regulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025