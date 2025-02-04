New Delhi World Book Fair 2025 Closes Briefly for Assembly Elections

The New Delhi World Book Fair 2025, a significant literary event, will temporarily close on Wednesday to encourage participation in the Delhi Assembly elections, the National Book Trust announced on Tuesday.

The fair, which commenced on February 1 at Bharat Mandapam, showcases India's journey as a Republic over the past 75 years under the theme 'Republic@75'. Organizers confirmed the event's closure on February 5, allowing attendees to engage in their civic responsibilities. The fair will resume on February 6 and extend its hours until February 9, operating from 10 am to 9 pm.

Participants from over 50 countries, including highlighted focus on Russia, are slated to attend this year. Concurrent literature festivals add to the event's appeal, with students in uniform and senior citizens granted free entry.

(With inputs from agencies.)