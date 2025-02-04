Left Menu

Himalayan Temples Set for Grand Reopening Amidst Infrastructure Boost

Priests of Char Dham temples invite Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Shah to the reopening of Uttarakhand's famous temples. Infrastructure upgrades and beautification of these sites aim to enhance the pilgrimage experience. The developments echo a vision of preserving and enhancing traditional faith centers.

Updated: 04-02-2025 21:26 IST
Priests of the iconic Char Dham temples in Uttarakhand extended a formal invitation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the anticipated reopening of the shrines. Scheduled to commence on May 4, the portals of Badrinath will be accessible once again after a winter closure, with similar openings for Kedarnath, Gangotri, and Yamunotri to follow soon.

The delegation expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Modi for significant infrastructure advancements, including the construction of all-weather roads and plans for beautification. These enhancements aim to augment the grandeur and accessibility of the sacred sites. Pauri Garhwal MP Anil Baluni highlighted the continued restoration of mythological traditions under Modi's leadership, which priests describe as a 'golden age.'

During their meeting with Home Minister Shah, priests emphasized the ongoing developmental activities around the temples, which are expected to ease the increasing influx of pilgrims. They underscored the importance of these centers of faith, which inspire the right path and adherence to traditions. The meeting included key figures from the Chardham Joint Conservation Committee.

