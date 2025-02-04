Left Menu

Remembering Brian Murphy: Iconic Actor from 'Man About the House'

Veteran actor Brian Murphy, celebrated for his roles in '70s sitcoms 'Man About the House' and 'George and Mildred', has died at 92. A stalwart of British television, Murphy’s career spanned impressive gigs in spy and police dramas before achieving fame with these iconic performances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 22:58 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 22:58 IST
Actor Brian Murphy (Image source: X). Image Credit: ANI
Veteran actor Brian Murphy, renowned for his iconic roles in 1970s sitcoms such as 'Man About the House' and its spinoff 'George and Mildred', has passed away at the age of 92. According to reports from Variety, the esteemed actor died on Sunday.

Murphy was born on September 25, 1932, on the Isle of Wight. Following the completion of his military service at RAF Northwood, he pursued a career in acting and joined Joan Littlewood's legendary Theatre Workshop. His early career was marked by guest appearances on well-known spy series like 'The Avengers' and 'Callan', and police dramas 'Z-Cars' and 'Dixon of Dock Green', leading to his eventual casting in 'Man About the House'.

The sitcom, which aired between 1973 and 1976, featured Murphy as George Roper, a comedic, lazy landlord. This role gained further recognition when 'Man About the House' inspired the successful American adaptation 'Three's Company'. The conclusion of 'Man About the House' marked the beginning of 'George and Mildred', focusing on Murphy's character and his wife, played by Yootha Joyce. 'George and Mildred' aired for five seasons until Joyce's passing halted filming for a planned sixth season. Murphy is survived by his wife Regan of 30 years and two sons from a previous marriage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

