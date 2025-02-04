Lukas Gage Talks 'Road House' Sequel and Brushes with TV Fame

Lukas Gage, known for his role in the Jake Gyllenhaal-led film 'Road House,' has shed light on the upcoming sequel, as reported by Variety. The actor also discussed his upcoming memoir, 'I Wrote This for Attention,' due in October, in an exclusive interaction with the publication.

In 'Road House,' an action film featuring newcomer UFC fighter Conor McGregor, Gage portrayed the character Billy. While the original film was well-received, talks of a sequel have been circulating among fans. Gage shared, "Jake has been busy with Broadway and the M Night Shyamalan movie, but the sequel is definitely in the early stages," confirming its development.

Despite enthusiasm for the project, Gage was uncertain about reprising his role in the sequel. Additionally, he mentioned his near miss with a role in the TV adaptation of 'The Last Of Us,' starring Pedro Pascal. Gage has previously held key roles in acclaimed series such as 'American Vandal,' 'Euphoria,' and 'Fargo.' (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)