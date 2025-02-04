Left Menu

Remembering Kultida Woods: The Force Behind a Golf Legend

Kultida Woods, mother of golf legend Tiger Woods, passed away at 78. Known for her unwavering support, she played a crucial role in her son's illustrious career, from junior tournaments to major championships. Her influence extended beyond family, being recognized by figures like Donald Trump.

Kultida Woods, the mother of iconic golfer Tiger Woods, passed away Tuesday morning at the age of 78, shortly after attending her son's TMRW Golf League event in Florida. Her passing was announced by Tiger via social media, though the cause was not disclosed.

Tiger Woods expressed profound admiration for his mother, describing her as a 'force of nature' and his most loyal supporter. From transporting him to junior golf events in California to supporting him through 15 major championships, she was a constant presence, her wide-brimmed visor and sunglasses becoming a familiar sight.

Beyond her son's career, Kultida was cherished by her grandchildren, Sam and Charlie. As condolences poured in, former President Donald Trump acknowledged her remarkable impact on Woods' life in a message on Truth Social.

