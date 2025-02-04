Left Menu

Intense 90s Horror Thriller 'This is Not a Test' Begins Filming

Apocalyptic horror-thriller 'This is Not a Test,' based on a novel by Courtney Summers, is gearing up for production. Directed by Adam MacDonald, the film stars Olivia Holt, Froy Gutierrez, and Luke MacFarlane, with principal photography scheduled in Ontario, Canada. It's framed as a 'Breakfast Club' meets '28 Weeks Later.'

The apocalyptic horror-thriller 'This is Not a Test' is set to unfold under the direction of Adam MacDonald, confirms Variety. He is expected to lead the imagining of this narrative from Anova Pictures.

Adapted from the young adult novel by best-selling author Courtney Summers, the film will showcase a dynamic ensemble cast, featuring Olivia Holt, Froy Gutierrez, and Luke MacFarlane. Production is set to commence later this month in Ontario, Canada, with Cybill Lui spearheading the project under the Anova Pictures label. Blue Fox Entertainment has secured international rights for non-English-speaking territories, and BondIt Media Capital's financial backing brings in Matthew Helderman and Luke Taylor as executive producers. Collaborations for this venture include North Avenue Pictures and WorldOne Entertainment.

Centered on the character Sloane and her fellow students taking refuge inside Cortege High, the plot delves into survival amidst relentless danger, posing existential questions for its protagonist. Producer Lui describes the film as an intense emotional journey, inspired by the 1990s, blending elements of 'Breakfast Club' with the raw intensity of '28 Weeks Later.'

