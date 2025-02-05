Albania and Serbia Unite: Co-hosting UEFA U21 Championship

In a historic move to foster better relations, Albania and Serbia have agreed to co-host the UEFA European Under-21 Championship in 2027, UEFA announced on Tuesday.

The decision comes as a strategic initiative to ease longstanding tensions, aggravated by the 1990s Balkans conflicts and the 2008 declaration of independence by the predominantly ethnic Albanian region of Kosovo—an independence Serbia does not recognize.

Despite past politically charged incidents, including fan clashes, the soccer federations from both countries joined forces to propose the successful bid, with the opening match set for Serbia and the final in Albania, utilizing eight stadiums across both nations.

