Albania and Serbia Unite: Co-hosting UEFA U21 Championship

Albania and Serbia will co-host the UEFA European Under-21 Championship in 2027. This joint effort aims to reduce longstanding political tensions rooted in historical conflicts and the Kosovo independence declaration. The collaboration marks a significant step forward, following previous politically-charged incidents involving both nations' soccer fans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nyon | Updated: 05-02-2025 09:18 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 09:18 IST
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

In a historic move to foster better relations, Albania and Serbia have agreed to co-host the UEFA European Under-21 Championship in 2027, UEFA announced on Tuesday.

The decision comes as a strategic initiative to ease longstanding tensions, aggravated by the 1990s Balkans conflicts and the 2008 declaration of independence by the predominantly ethnic Albanian region of Kosovo—an independence Serbia does not recognize.

Despite past politically charged incidents, including fan clashes, the soccer federations from both countries joined forces to propose the successful bid, with the opening match set for Serbia and the final in Albania, utilizing eight stadiums across both nations.

