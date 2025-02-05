Left Menu

Sikandar Kher Joins Star-Studded Cast of War Drama 'Ikkis'

Actor Sikandar Kher joins the cast of director Sriram Raghavan's war drama “Ikkis”, which centers on the life of Arun Khetarpal, the youngest Param Vir Chakra recipient. The film also features Agastya Nanda and Dharmendra, and is produced by Maddock Films. Kher plays a dedicated Army man.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2025 10:50 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 10:40 IST
Sikandar Kher Joins Star-Studded Cast of War Drama 'Ikkis'
Sikandar Kher Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Sikandar Kher has joined the impressive cast of Sriram Raghavan’s forthcoming war drama 'Ikkis.'

The film, which brings to life the story of Arun Khetarpal, the youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra, stars Agastya Nanda and veteran actor Dharmendra.

Producing the project is Dinesh Vijan through Maddock Films, with Kher playing a dedicated Army character, portraying the resilience and heroism of the Indian armed forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025