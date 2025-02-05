Sikandar Kher Joins Star-Studded Cast of War Drama 'Ikkis'
Actor Sikandar Kher joins the cast of director Sriram Raghavan's war drama “Ikkis”, which centers on the life of Arun Khetarpal, the youngest Param Vir Chakra recipient. The film also features Agastya Nanda and Dharmendra, and is produced by Maddock Films. Kher plays a dedicated Army man.
Actor Sikandar Kher has joined the impressive cast of Sriram Raghavan’s forthcoming war drama 'Ikkis.'
The film, which brings to life the story of Arun Khetarpal, the youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra, stars Agastya Nanda and veteran actor Dharmendra.
Producing the project is Dinesh Vijan through Maddock Films, with Kher playing a dedicated Army character, portraying the resilience and heroism of the Indian armed forces.
