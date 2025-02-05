Sikandar Kher Joins Star-Studded Cast of War Drama 'Ikkis'

Actor Sikandar Kher has joined the impressive cast of Sriram Raghavan’s forthcoming war drama 'Ikkis.'

The film, which brings to life the story of Arun Khetarpal, the youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra, stars Agastya Nanda and veteran actor Dharmendra.

Producing the project is Dinesh Vijan through Maddock Films, with Kher playing a dedicated Army character, portraying the resilience and heroism of the Indian armed forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)