India's Premier Design Fest Dazzles at Crystal Hall

The highly anticipated cultural event, Design Milan, is set to open at the Crystal Hall in Bangalore on February 22, 2025, offering a sensory feast through modern dance, avant-garde architecture, and thought-provoking art.

Thomas Abraham's 2025 Gold Fashion Collection will premiere, curated by couturier Ramesh Dembla, promising an extravagant runway show that will draw South India's elite.

Comedian Gautham Govindan and an innovative art style known as WRITISM add dimension to the festival, making Design Milan a cultural hub for industry leaders and creative minds alike.

