India's Premier Design Fest Dazzles at Crystal Hall

India anticipates the opening of Design Milan at Crystal Hall in February 2025. This event will feature avant-garde architecture, modern dance, and the 2025 Gold Fashion Collection by Thomas Abraham. Attendees will experience a blend of innovation and tradition while artists and comedians showcase their creative prowess.

Updated: 05-02-2025 10:42 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 10:42 IST
The highly anticipated cultural event, Design Milan, is set to open at the Crystal Hall in Bangalore on February 22, 2025, offering a sensory feast through modern dance, avant-garde architecture, and thought-provoking art.

Thomas Abraham's 2025 Gold Fashion Collection will premiere, curated by couturier Ramesh Dembla, promising an extravagant runway show that will draw South India's elite.

Comedian Gautham Govindan and an innovative art style known as WRITISM add dimension to the festival, making Design Milan a cultural hub for industry leaders and creative minds alike.

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

