Rahul Gandhi Honors Dalit Icon on Patna Visit

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi made a significant visit to Bihar's capital, Patna, on Wednesday to pay homage to Jaglal Choudhary, a revered freedom fighter and Dalit icon. His arrival was marked by a warm reception from Bihar Congress President Akhilesh Prasad Singh and other senior party members at the Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport.

The purpose of Gandhi's visit is to attend the birth anniversary celebrations of Jaglal Choudhary at the Shri Krishna Memorial Hall. This event underscores the Congress party's commitment to honoring historic figures who have contributed to India's fight for equality and justice.

In addition to the commemorative event, Gandhi is expected to meet with Congress MLA Shakeel Ahmed Khan, whose family recently faced a tragic loss. This personal engagement follows Gandhi's previous visit to Patna on January 18, where he participated in the 'Samvidhan Suraksha Sammelan' and interacted with party affiliates at the BPCC headquarters.

