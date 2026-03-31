FCRA Amendment Bill won't be allowed to pass, says Congress leader Venugopal.
PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 31-03-2026 21:36 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 21:36 IST
- Country:
- India
FCRA Amendment Bill won't be allowed to pass, says Congress leader Venugopal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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