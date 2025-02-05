Musical Legends Unite: A R Rahman and Ed Sheeran's Chennai Encounter

A musical convergence occurred in Chennai as music maestro A R Rahman and his son A R Ameen met the renowned British musician Ed Sheeran before Sheeran's much-anticipated concert on Wednesday.

Sheeran, set to perform at Chennai's YMCA grounds, is on his India leg of 'The Mathematics (+-=÷x) Tour'. Ameen, also a growing star in the music scene, shared joyful moments with Sheeran, evident through heart-filled posts on social media.

In addition to meeting with Rahman, Sheeran interacted with the students at the KM College of Music & Technology, creating an impromptu performance of his hit 'Perfect'. The concert will see Jonita Gandhi join Sheeran on stage, culminating his India tour in Delhi-NCR on February 15.

(With inputs from agencies.)