Left Menu

Musical Legends Unite: A R Rahman and Ed Sheeran's Chennai Encounter

A R Rahman and his son A R Ameen met Ed Sheeran in Chennai ahead of Sheeran's concert. The British musician will perform at YMCA grounds as part of his tour. Ed Sheeran engaged with local students and captured moments with Rahman, sharing content on Instagram.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2025 12:24 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 12:07 IST
Musical Legends Unite: A R Rahman and Ed Sheeran's Chennai Encounter
A R Rahman Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

A musical convergence occurred in Chennai as music maestro A R Rahman and his son A R Ameen met the renowned British musician Ed Sheeran before Sheeran's much-anticipated concert on Wednesday.

Sheeran, set to perform at Chennai's YMCA grounds, is on his India leg of 'The Mathematics (+-=÷x) Tour'. Ameen, also a growing star in the music scene, shared joyful moments with Sheeran, evident through heart-filled posts on social media.

In addition to meeting with Rahman, Sheeran interacted with the students at the KM College of Music & Technology, creating an impromptu performance of his hit 'Perfect'. The concert will see Jonita Gandhi join Sheeran on stage, culminating his India tour in Delhi-NCR on February 15.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025