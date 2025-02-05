Musical Legends Unite: A R Rahman and Ed Sheeran's Chennai Encounter
A R Rahman and his son A R Ameen met Ed Sheeran in Chennai ahead of Sheeran's concert. The British musician will perform at YMCA grounds as part of his tour. Ed Sheeran engaged with local students and captured moments with Rahman, sharing content on Instagram.
A musical convergence occurred in Chennai as music maestro A R Rahman and his son A R Ameen met the renowned British musician Ed Sheeran before Sheeran's much-anticipated concert on Wednesday.
Sheeran, set to perform at Chennai's YMCA grounds, is on his India leg of 'The Mathematics (+-=÷x) Tour'. Ameen, also a growing star in the music scene, shared joyful moments with Sheeran, evident through heart-filled posts on social media.
In addition to meeting with Rahman, Sheeran interacted with the students at the KM College of Music & Technology, creating an impromptu performance of his hit 'Perfect'. The concert will see Jonita Gandhi join Sheeran on stage, culminating his India tour in Delhi-NCR on February 15.
