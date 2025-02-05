Sean 'Diddy' Combs Faces Explosive Allegations of Sexual Assault and Coercion

In a bombshell development, music mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs is facing lawsuits filed by two women who accuse him of sexual assault and coercion, as reported by Billboard. The lawsuits, lodged in New York, recount a series of disturbing incidents purportedly occurring in the 1990s.

The first complainant, who was active in New York's hip-hop scene, alleges she was drugged and coerced into unwanted sexual acts at Combs' parties. She describes a harrowing experience at a 'shadow party' and later at the Limelight nightclub, where she claims Combs' security guard assaulted her while Combs observed. She further alleges being forced into drug use and group sex against her will.

The second woman, also from the hip-hop industry, recounts a similar ordeal at the Limelight, describing being taken to a hotel, drugged, and coerced into sexual activity with Combs as a witness. She accuses a club promoter of raping her at Combs' behest. Employed as a bottle server at a 1997 Combs-hosted Hampton party, she alleges further abuse occurred while she was incapacitated. Combs' legal team has dismissed these allegations as 'publicity stunts', expressing confidence in his innocence. Set to begin May 5, Combs faces a trial for charges including running a criminal enterprise and drugging victims, with the potential of a life sentence looming.

(With inputs from agencies.)