Celebrating Leadership: Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang's 57th Birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah extended their greetings to Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on his 57th birthday, celebrated on Wednesday. Modi's post conveyed wishes for Tamang's long and healthy life.

Joining the chorus of warm wishes, Shah expressed hope for CM Tamang's enduring health to continue his service to the people. Alongside them, several other union ministers and state chief ministers also sent their congratulations.

CM Tamang, the founder of the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha, acknowledged these messages with gratitude. He celebrated the occasion in the presence of his party, cutting a cake during a ceremony at the Assembly premises, marking both personal milestones and political triumphs.

