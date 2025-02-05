Grand Tribal Gathering at Maha Kumbh: A Cultural Celebration
Approximately 25,000 tribal devotees will visit Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh Sangam, hosted by the Akhil Bharatiya Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram. The event aims to celebrate and protect tribal religion, culture, and traditions through various activities, including a 'shobha yatra' and cultural performances.
- Country:
- India
In an upcoming cultural extravaganza, Prayagraj is set to host about 25,000 tribal devotees for the Maha Kumbh Sangam. This gathering, organized by the Akhil Bharatiya Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram, aims to reaffirm tribal identity and preserve their vibrant culture and traditions.
The event, scheduled from February 6 to February 10, will feature a 'shobha yatra' on February 7, where tribal seers and devotees will march in traditional attire to take a holy bath at the Sangam. This procession promises to be a colorful and unifying spectacle.
Adding to the festivities, 150 dance troupes will perform, expressing the theme 'tu main ek rakt' (you and I are one blood), reinforcing unity amongst tribes across the country. A conference for seers will conclude the gathering on February 10, focusing on discussions about religion and culture.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Exploring Guizhou: A Tapestry of Cultures and Traditions
Trump Discovers Biden's Letter, Continues Presidential Tradition
Gautam Adani Praises Maha Kumbh Management, Announces Son's Traditional Wedding
Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?
Diplomatic Standoff: Bangladesh Seeks Sheikh Hasina's Extradition from India