Karnataka Deputy CM Stands Firm on Personal Beliefs Amid Criticism

Karnataka Deputy CM D K Shivakumar defended his intent to visit the Kumbh Mela despite criticism. Amid political comments, he asserted it was part of his personal belief system and devotion. Additionally, infrastructure topics like Bengaluru's potential second airport and water tariff issues were discussed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 05-02-2025 17:05 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 17:05 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar reaffirmed his personal commitment to attending the Kumbh Mela, emphasizing that his religious beliefs are beyond public scrutiny. Addressing recent political remarks, he stated that such decisions are personal and should not be politicized.

Shivakumar's statements came following criticism from the Opposition regarding his visit linked to a Congress President's remark. The Deputy Chief Minister insisted that rivers and beliefs are universally accessible and personal matters should remain so.

Apart from addressing the debate, Shivakumar also talked about infrastructure projects including a potential second airport in Bengaluru and ongoing discussions about a water tariff hike, signaling that these issues would receive attention post the Global Investors Meet.

(With inputs from agencies.)

