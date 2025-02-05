Indrani Mukerjea Triumphs with Best Debut Non-Fiction Award at PVLF 2025
Indrani Mukerjea, a former media executive turned acclaimed author, has clinched the Best Debut Non-Fiction Award at the PragatiE Vichaar Literature Festival (PVLF) 2025 for her memoir, Unbroken.
The award ceremony, held at New Delhi's Sunder Nursery Amphitheatre, celebrated Mukerjea's profound narrative that intertwines her personal challenges and achievements. Featuring a journey marked by resilience and redemption, Unbroken, published by HarperCollins India, captivated readers with its rich storytelling.
The memoir not only narrates Mukerjea's rise in the media industry but also delves deeply into themes of hope and perseverance, aligning with this year's PVLF theme of "Creating Resilience Through Storytelling."
