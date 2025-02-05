Left Menu

Indrani Mukerjea Triumphs with Best Debut Non-Fiction Award at PVLF 2025

Indrani Mukerjea's memoir, Unbroken, wins the Best Debut Non-Fiction Award at PVLF 2025 for its candid exploration of resilience and self-discovery. Held at the Sunder Nursery Amphitheatre, the festival celebrated storytelling and Mukerjea's transition from media entrepreneur to acclaimed author.

Updated: 05-02-2025 17:27 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 17:27 IST
  • India

Indrani Mukerjea, a former media executive turned acclaimed author, has clinched the Best Debut Non-Fiction Award at the PragatiE Vichaar Literature Festival (PVLF) 2025 for her memoir, Unbroken.

The award ceremony, held at New Delhi's Sunder Nursery Amphitheatre, celebrated Mukerjea's profound narrative that intertwines her personal challenges and achievements. Featuring a journey marked by resilience and redemption, Unbroken, published by HarperCollins India, captivated readers with its rich storytelling.

The memoir not only narrates Mukerjea's rise in the media industry but also delves deeply into themes of hope and perseverance, aligning with this year's PVLF theme of "Creating Resilience Through Storytelling."

(With inputs from agencies.)

