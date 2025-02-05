Crackdown on Journalism: Cambodia Blocks British Reporter

Cambodia has intensified its crackdown on press freedom by preventing British journalist Gerald Flynn from reentering the country. The Interior Ministry claims Flynn misrepresented himself as an electrician on his visa application, a charge he denies.

Flynn's barring comes after his appearance in a documentary critiquing Cambodia's carbon offsetting. Flynn asserts he has always identified as a journalist, backed by a government-verified press pass for five years. Mongabay, his employer, supports his claims.

This incident highlights growing concerns about media suppression in Cambodia, where journalists face increasing threats. Observers, including the Foreign Correspondents' Club of Thailand, view this as another blow to press freedom in the region.

