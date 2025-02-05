Crackdown on Journalism: Cambodia Blocks British Reporter
Cambodia's Interior Ministry has blocked British journalist Gerald Flynn, known for human rights and environmental reporting, from reentering the country. Accusations of visa fraud arose after Flynn's role in a critical documentary. Concerns about press freedom in Cambodia continue to grow as journalists face increasing risks.
Cambodia has intensified its crackdown on press freedom by preventing British journalist Gerald Flynn from reentering the country. The Interior Ministry claims Flynn misrepresented himself as an electrician on his visa application, a charge he denies.
Flynn's barring comes after his appearance in a documentary critiquing Cambodia's carbon offsetting. Flynn asserts he has always identified as a journalist, backed by a government-verified press pass for five years. Mongabay, his employer, supports his claims.
This incident highlights growing concerns about media suppression in Cambodia, where journalists face increasing threats. Observers, including the Foreign Correspondents' Club of Thailand, view this as another blow to press freedom in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
