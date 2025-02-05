RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat's Bengal Tour: A Vision for Nationalism

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat is set to arrive in West Bengal, marking the beginning of a 10-day engagement focusing on the organization's future plans.

During the visit, Bhagwat aims to instill values of patriotism and self-reliance. According to RSS general secretary Jishnu Basu, the visit, extended over various zones, is meticulously planned and not related to political aspirations or the forthcoming 2026 assembly elections.

Highlighting the RSS's dedication to social values, the visit also aims to promote environmental awareness and cleanliness, aligning with the broader vision of 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat.'

