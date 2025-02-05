Left Menu

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat's Bengal Tour: A Vision for Nationalism

Mohan Bhagwat, RSS chief, embarks on a 10-day visit to West Bengal to engage with functionaries and outline the future trajectory of the organization. The visit highlights nationalism, self-reliance, and environmental protection. Despite speculations, the trip is not politically driven with respect to the 2026 state elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 05-02-2025 20:16 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 20:16 IST
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat's Bengal Tour: A Vision for Nationalism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat is set to arrive in West Bengal, marking the beginning of a 10-day engagement focusing on the organization's future plans.

During the visit, Bhagwat aims to instill values of patriotism and self-reliance. According to RSS general secretary Jishnu Basu, the visit, extended over various zones, is meticulously planned and not related to political aspirations or the forthcoming 2026 assembly elections.

Highlighting the RSS's dedication to social values, the visit also aims to promote environmental awareness and cleanliness, aligning with the broader vision of 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025