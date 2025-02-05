Jesse Eisenberg Distances from Zuckerberg Amid Controversy

Jesse Eisenberg, who earned an Oscar nod for his role as Mark Zuckerberg in David Fincher's 'The Social Network,' has distanced himself from the Facebook and Meta leader, Variety reports. Speaking on BBC Radio 4's 'Today,' Eisenberg acknowledged he hasn't kept pace with the tech magnate's career, partly due to apprehensions about association.

'It's not like I portrayed a celebrated figure; this individual is embroiled in controversy—removing fact-checking, increasing safety risks, and further endangering vulnerable communities,' Eisenberg remarked to Variety. On January 7, Zuckerberg declared Meta's shift from traditional fact-checking on Facebook and Instagram to a 'community notes' model akin to Elon Musk's X platform.

Zuckerberg cited political bias and excessive censorship in previous methods. Following Donald Trump's 2024 victory, Zuckerberg met with him at Mar-a-Lago, with Meta contributing $1 million to Trump's inauguration fund, joining other tech titans. Reflecting on Zuckerberg's choices, Eisenberg commented, 'As a concerned citizen, I question how someone with such wealth and influence can support detrimental ideologies.' Eisenberg is now contending for the best original screenplay Oscar for 'A Real Pain.'

(With inputs from agencies.)