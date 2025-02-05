Left Menu

Jesse Eisenberg Distances from Zuckerberg Amid Controversy

Actor Jesse Eisenberg, known for portraying Mark Zuckerberg in 'The Social Network', reveals his detachment from the Meta CEO due to controversial decisions and recent political leanings. Eisenberg voices his concerns about the ethical implications of Facebook's new direction under Zuckerberg's leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 21:20 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 21:20 IST
Jesse Eisenberg Distances from Zuckerberg Amid Controversy
Jesse Eisenberg (Image source: X/ @goldenglobes) and Mark Zuckerberg (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Jesse Eisenberg, who earned an Oscar nod for his role as Mark Zuckerberg in David Fincher's 'The Social Network,' has distanced himself from the Facebook and Meta leader, Variety reports. Speaking on BBC Radio 4's 'Today,' Eisenberg acknowledged he hasn't kept pace with the tech magnate's career, partly due to apprehensions about association.

'It's not like I portrayed a celebrated figure; this individual is embroiled in controversy—removing fact-checking, increasing safety risks, and further endangering vulnerable communities,' Eisenberg remarked to Variety. On January 7, Zuckerberg declared Meta's shift from traditional fact-checking on Facebook and Instagram to a 'community notes' model akin to Elon Musk's X platform.

Zuckerberg cited political bias and excessive censorship in previous methods. Following Donald Trump's 2024 victory, Zuckerberg met with him at Mar-a-Lago, with Meta contributing $1 million to Trump's inauguration fund, joining other tech titans. Reflecting on Zuckerberg's choices, Eisenberg commented, 'As a concerned citizen, I question how someone with such wealth and influence can support detrimental ideologies.' Eisenberg is now contending for the best original screenplay Oscar for 'A Real Pain.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

