Bollywood Titans Reunite: Shah Rukh Khan Joins Aamir Khan for 'Loveyapa' Screening

Bollywood icons Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan made a public appearance together at the 'Loveyapa' screening, sparking excitement among fans. The film, featuring Aamir's son Junaid and Khushi Kapoor, is set to release on February 7. Both Khans shared a warm camaraderie and posed for the cameras.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 22:43 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 22:43 IST
Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan (Image source: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Bollywood's legendary actors, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan, reunited on Wednesday for a special screening of the film 'Loveyapa'. The event, which showcased Aamir's son Junaid Khan in the lead, witnessed the two stars exchanging a heartfelt hug, much to the delight of their fans.

Photographs capture Aamir greeting SRK with a broad smile, as they embraced each other affectionately. Later, SRK extended his warmth to Aamir's children, Junaid and Ira, marking a rare moment of Bollywood camaraderie. SRK sported a relaxed fashion ensemble, wearing a blue shirt with ripped jeans, accessorized with black glasses.

Prior to SRK, Salman Khan also attended the screening to show support for Junaid. 'Loveyapa', a romantic drama directed by Advait Chandan, pairs Junaid with Khushi Kapoor. The duo has been actively promoting the film. During an interview, Junaid humorously mentioned Khushi's penchant for punctuality, arriving on set earlier than required, a trait Khushi attributes to her lifelong habits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

