Rahim Al-Hussaini Ascends as Aga Khan V, Continuing a Global Dynasty

Rahim Al-Hussaini has been named the Aga Khan V, becoming the spiritual leader of Ismaili Muslims worldwide. He succeeds his father, who died in Portugal. As 50th hereditary imam, he continues a 1,300-year legacy. The Aga Khan Development Network plays a key role in development around the globe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lisbon | Updated: 05-02-2025 22:56 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 22:56 IST
Rahim Al-Hussaini was announced as the new Aga Khan V on Wednesday, positioning him as the spiritual leader to millions of Ismaili Muslims worldwide.

This appointment follows the passing of his father, Aga Khan IV, who died in Portugal. Al-Hussaini steps into his role as the 50th hereditary imam, continuing a 1,300-year legacy of Shiite Ismaili Muslim leadership.

The Aga Khan Development Network, established by the late Aga Khan IV, will continue its nonprofit activities across more than 30 countries. With an annual budget of approximately USD 1 billion, the network focuses on health care, housing, education, and rural economic development.

