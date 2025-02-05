Left Menu

Tragic Drowning Incident Mars Idol Immersion Ritual

Two 15-year-old boys drowned in the Kuakhai River during the immersion of a Saraswati idol in Bhubaneswar. The incident occurred when they were swept away by strong currents. The state government has announced a compensation for the families of the deceased.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 05-02-2025 23:52 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 23:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a tragic turn of events, two young boys lost their lives in the Kuakhai River during an idol immersion ceremony on Wednesday in Bhubaneswar. The unfortunate incident involved Sikun Senapati and Dibyajayoti Mahalik, both aged 15, who were swept away by the strong currents.

Police reports indicate that both boys, part of a group supervised by a tuition teacher, ventured into the river to complete the ritual of immersing the Saraswati idol. Unfortunately, they slipped into deeper waters, leading to the fatal accident.

Heartfelt condolences have poured in, including from Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who expressed his grief. The state has announced financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh each for the bereaved families, sourced from the State Disaster Relief Fund.

(With inputs from agencies.)

