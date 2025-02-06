Remembering Ian Epstein: A Life of Kindness and Adventure

This week, the life of Ian Epstein, a flight attendant who perished in last week's catastrophic midair collision near Washington, D.C., will be celebrated. Epstein is remembered for his unwavering dedication to family and his fervor for travel, as families of the 67 deceased individuals commence memorials.

The commemorative event for Epstein, 53, occurred at the Chabad Centre for Jewish Life in Charlotte. An affectionate father, stepfather, husband, brother, and uncle, Epstein cherished his career, which allowed him to meet new people and traverse the globe, according to his obituary. It highlighted his enduring legacy marked by kindness, adventure, and love.

A public vigil transpired Wednesday evening to honor all those lost in the air disaster, which involved the collision of an American Airlines jet and an Army Black Hawk helicopter. Despite the grave tragedy, the community gathers to celebrate the positive impacts of the departed, affirming hope for a brighter future.

