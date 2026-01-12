Left Menu

Air Tragedy: Unveiling the American Airlines and Black Hawk Collision

The NTSB will conduct a hearing on January 27 to investigate the cause of a fatal crash between an American Airlines regional jet and a U.S. Army helicopter, which killed 67 people in January 2025. Following the incident, helicopter flights were restricted to prevent similar risks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 12-01-2026 21:51 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 21:51 IST
The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is set to hold a pivotal hearing on January 27 to determine the cause of a fatal collision involving an American Airlines regional jet and a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter this past January.

The tragic accident resulted in the loss of 67 lives, with recent statements from the Justice Department revealing federal liability in the incident. The collision occurred with the helicopter flying above its maximum altitude levels.

In response, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) imposed restrictions on helicopter flights in the area, citing an "intolerable risk" near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport and imposed a ban on Army helicopter operations around the Pentagon following a near-miss incident prompted by the crash.

