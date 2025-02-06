Left Menu

President Murmu's Historic Visit to Jharkhand: Elevating BIT Mesra's Legacy

President Droupadi Murmu will visit Jharkhand next week for important engagements, including the platinum jubilee of BIT Mesra. Preparations for her visit involve detailed security measures and logistical arrangements, aiming to ensure the smooth execution of the events planned during her two-day stay.

Updated: 06-02-2025 09:39 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 09:39 IST
President Droupadi Murmu is poised to grace Jharkhand next week, participating in significant local events, an official confirmed Thursday.

Arriving in Ranchi on February 14, the president will honor BIT Mesra's platinum jubilee the following day. The institution celebrates 70 years of pioneering education, research, and innovation, the official added.

Ranchi Deputy Commissioner Manjunath Bhajantri orchestrated a preparatory meeting on Wednesday, focusing on robust security plans for the presidential visit. He urged timely preparation adherence and appointed nodal officers to oversee logistical operations at critical points, ensuring safety and smooth proceedings.

