AI Unveils Secrets of Ancient Herculaneum Scrolls

A blend of AI and human expertise is being employed to decode ancient scrolls carbonized by a volcanic eruption at Herculaneum, Italy 2,000 years ago. Recent breakthroughs have generated the first images of the scrolls' insides, offering hope of uncovering ancient knowledge.

The collaboration between artificial intelligence and human expertise is striving to unlock the secrets of ancient papyrus scrolls, carbonized by a catastrophic volcanic eruption at Herculaneum almost two millennia ago. Discovered in the 1750s, these scrolls have remained unreadable but could vastly expand our understanding of ancient thoughts and philosophies.

Recently, the "Vesuvius Challenge" competition, backed by tech executives, announced a historic achievement by successfully imaging the interior of one scroll housed at Oxford University's Bodleian Library. Utilizing advanced machine learning and geometry, scholars have generated a 3D image and commenced virtual unrolling of the ancient texts.

Though AI-driven efforts have initially deciphered little, researchers are optimistic. Brent Seales, co-founder of the Vesuvius Challenge, expressed excitement over the strides made, while experts like Peter Toth from the Bodleian emphasize the need for even better imaging to fully reveal the texts' secrets. The initiative continues to encourage scholarly collaboration across the globe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

