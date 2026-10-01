Saudi defense minister says he discussed regional security with US defence secretary

​Saudi ​Defense Minister ‌Prince Khalid bin ​Salman said on ‌X on Thursday that he had discussed ‌the Saudi-US strategic defense partnership ‌and coordination to strengthen regional security and ⁠stability ​with ⁠US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

Their ⁠call follows renewed attacks ​on Saudi Arabia by Yemen's ⁠Iran-aligned Houthis. Riyadh ⁠has ​also been strengthening its regional defence ⁠partnerships amid wider tensions ⁠involving Iran ⁠and its allies.