Saudi defense minister says he discussed regional security with US defence secretary
Saudi Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman said on X on Thursday that he had discussed the Saudi-US strategic defense partnership and coordination to strengthen regional security and stability with US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.
Their call follows renewed attacks on Saudi Arabia by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis. Riyadh has also been strengthening its regional defence partnerships amid wider tensions involving Iran and its allies.