Saudi defense minister says he discussed regional security with US defence secretary

Reuters | Updated: 01-10-2026 23:17 IST | Created: 01-10-2026 23:17 IST
Saudi defense minister says he discussed regional security with US defence secretary

​Saudi ​Defense Minister ‌Prince Khalid bin ​Salman said on ‌X on Thursday that he had discussed ‌the Saudi-US strategic defense partnership ‌and coordination to strengthen regional security and ⁠stability ​with ⁠US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

Their ⁠call follows renewed attacks ​on Saudi Arabia by Yemen's ⁠Iran-aligned Houthis. Riyadh ⁠has ​also been strengthening its regional defence ⁠partnerships amid wider tensions ⁠involving Iran ⁠and its allies.

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