Virtual Reality and Romance: Exploring 'Next, Please'
'Next, Please' sees Jim Sarbh as a quirky bar owner and Shreya Dhanwanthary as Arpita, diving into modern relationships through virtual reality. The film challenges perceptions of love and authenticity, questioning technology's role in shaping intimate human connections and blurring the lines between reality and illusion.
Jim Sarbh is set to captivate audiences in the upcoming film 'Next, Please,' which delves into modern relationships viewed through the virtual reality lens. The film stars Sarbh as an eccentric bar owner, while Shreya Dhanwanthary plays Arpita, opening a narrative on technology's impact on romance.
'Next, Please' follows Arpita, a skeptic in love, as she experiences a virtual reality dating service set in a prohibition-era Mumbai speakeasy. Her connection with Vinay, a like-minded critic of romance, unfolds uniquely until a breach of VR protocol leads her to question the authenticity of their bond.
The film's director, Rishav Kapoor, and writer-producer, Chaitanya Tamhane, explore themes of authenticity and human connection in a technology-driven era. Kapoor points to the challenges technology imposes on the true nature of love. Meanwhile, Dhanwanthary reflects on the surreal pace at which technology outpaces human emotional adaptation.
