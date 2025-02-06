Breaking Age Barriers: Boman Irani's Directorial Debut at 65

Veteran actor Boman Irani has made a remarkable pivot in his career by taking on the role of director at the age of 65 with his film 'The Mehta Boys'.

With a message that defies societal expectations, Irani emphasizes the irrelevance of age in pursuing one's dreams. His embodiment of this philosophy aligns with his own life's journey, transitioning from roles such as acting to venturing into directing.

'The Mehta Boys' probes into the intricacies of family relationships with a keen focus on the father-son dynamic. The film, rich with universal themes, aims to resonate with audiences through its exploration of strong character desires and relational conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)