Breaking Age Barriers: Boman Irani's Directorial Debut at 65

Veteran actor Boman Irani makes his directorial debut at 65 with 'The Mehta Boys'. Irani emphasizes there's no set age to pursue dreams, encouraging following desires beyond societal timelines. His film explores family dynamics and the father-son bond, highlighting strong character motivations that drive relatable narratives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-02-2025 15:24 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 15:24 IST
Boman Irani
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran actor Boman Irani has made a remarkable pivot in his career by taking on the role of director at the age of 65 with his film 'The Mehta Boys'.

With a message that defies societal expectations, Irani emphasizes the irrelevance of age in pursuing one's dreams. His embodiment of this philosophy aligns with his own life's journey, transitioning from roles such as acting to venturing into directing.

'The Mehta Boys' probes into the intricacies of family relationships with a keen focus on the father-son dynamic. The film, rich with universal themes, aims to resonate with audiences through its exploration of strong character desires and relational conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

