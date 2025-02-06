Left Menu

Honoring the Timeless Voice: Lata Mangeshkar Remembered

Veteran artists and musicians pay tribute to Lata Mangeshkar on her third death anniversary. Celebrated as the Nightingale of India, Mangeshkar's impact on Indian music spans nearly eight decades with songs in numerous languages. Her legacy continues through heartfelt tributes and remembrances shared across media platforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2025 16:27 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 16:27 IST
Lata Mangeshkar
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran artists, including actor Shatrughan Sinha, filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj, and singer Jaspinder Narula, honored Lata Mangeshkar on her third death anniversary. Mangeshkar, whose voice touched generations, passed away on February 6, 2022, at age 92. Tributes poured in on social media, with many expressing gratitude for her musical contributions.

Shatrughan Sinha, also a TMC MP, paid homage by referring to Mangeshkar as India's melodious nightingale and a Bharat Ratna. Vishal Bhardwaj, who worked with her on the song "Paani Paani Re," shared a touching audio tribute, while Jaspinder Narula posted a video performing one of Mangeshkar's iconic songs. Actor Jackie Shroff also shared his memories with a video of "Lag Ja Gale."

Yatindra Mishra and filmmaker Nila Madhab Panda were among those who celebrated the singer's legacy through heartfelt posts. Mangeshkar began singing at five and over her illustrious career sang thousands of songs in 36 Indian languages, leaving an indelible mark on Indian music. Her timeless voice continues to resonate, celebrated by the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting and the National Film Development Corporation of India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

