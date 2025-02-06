Left Menu

Gucci's Creative Shuffle: Sabato De Sarno Exits Ahead of Milan Fashion Week

Sabato De Sarno abruptly exits as Gucci's creative director shortly before Milan Fashion Week, leaving the design team to handle the upcoming collection. His tenure focused on simpler styles but didn't meet sales expectations. Gucci's leadership change adds intrigue at a pivotal time for the iconic brand.

  • Country:
  • Italy

In a surprising move, Gucci announced the departure of Sabato De Sarno as its creative director just weeks before Milan Fashion Week. The upcoming collection will now be managed by the design team, with a new creative leader to be appointed soon.

The shift comes amid declining sales figures, with Gucci's revenues dropping by 26% to 1.6 billion euros. While De Sarno's focus on the brand's craftsmanship and more straightforward designs received praise, it failed to boost sales as anticipated.

This pivotal change echoes past transformations at the luxury fashion house, continuing Gucci's legacy of unexpected creative shifts right before fashion events, reminiscent of Alessandro Michele's rapid ascent in 2015.

(With inputs from agencies.)

