Nick Jonas Joins Priyanka Chopra in Vibrant Mumbai Celebrations

Singer Nick Jonas has touched down in Mumbai to celebrate the nuptials of his brother-in-law, Siddharth Chopra, capturing the media and fans' attention. Siddharth, the brother of actress Priyanka Chopra, is set to wed Neelam Upadhyaya, with pre-wedding festivities already in full swing.

Accompanied by his parents, Paul Kevin Jonas, Sr. and Denise Miller-Jonas, Nick landed at the Mumbai airport and quickly joined the ongoing celebrations. Priyanka, currently in the city for the wedding, remains the focal point of the gathering, dazzling onlookers during the various events.

The mehendi and haldi functions took place on Wednesday night, where Priyanka, exuding grace in an ivory ensemble with intricate embroidery, was seen actively participating in the festivities. Her natural makeup complemented her outfit, and she completed her look with stunning diamond and pink pear-drop jewelry.

As Priyanka enjoyed the celebrations with her family, she was joined by her in-laws, who looked equally stunning. Kevin Jonas donned a traditional sherwani, and Denise made a statement in a coral saree adorned with white flowers.

Among the guests, Priyanka's brother, Siddharth, and cousin, Mannara Chopra, were seen enjoying the event. The pre-wedding celebrations were filled with joy, with Priyanka sharing the festive spirit on social media through pictures from the Haldi ceremony.

Siddharth Chopra's marriage to Neelam Upadhyaya is eagerly awaited, following their engagement in August 2024 and Roka ceremony in April 2024.

