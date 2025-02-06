Honoring Visionaries: Mahindra's 'Drivers of Change' Embarks on Second Edition
Mahindra, in collaboration with Auto Today, launches the second edition of the 'Drivers of Change' initiative. It celebrates individuals shaping India's future and preserving its heritage. The initiative includes a 10,000km nationwide journey to spotlight change makers across various sectors such as social work, arts, and technology.
In a collaborative effort with Auto Today, Mahindra has launched the second edition of its esteemed 'Drivers of Change' initiative. This venture aims to honor visionary individuals playing a pivotal role in India's advancement while safeguarding the nation’s cultural heritage.
The initiative is marked by a 10,000km journey across India, reflecting the Republic Day theme of ‘Swarnim Bharat — Virasat aur Vikas’. It is dedicated to celebrating outstanding contributions in fields like social work, arts, technology, and more, by individuals committed to innovation and tradition.
The journey, undertaken in Mahindra XUV700 SUVs, will traverse the country to spotlight changemakers. The Auto Today team will document these stories, highlighting the spirit of Mahindra’s Rise philosophy to forge a more equitable and future-ready world.
