Kalki Koechlin Reflects on 'Dev D' and Life's Slow Pace

Kalki Koechlin shares her memories of working on the film 'Dev D', a pivotal project in her career. She talks about the stress of learning Hindi, the film's unique soundtrack, and the collaborative atmosphere on set. As a mother now, Koechlin reflects on her slower-paced career.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2025 19:51 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 19:51 IST
Actor Kalki Koechlin reminisces about her experiences on the set of 'Dev D', the Anurag Kashyap-directed film that released in 2009. The film, which was a modern take on Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's classic novel 'Devdas', gradually became a cult classic.

The project was Koechlin's first major role in Hindi cinema, and she recalls the stress of mastering the language for her role as Leni/Chanda. Despite her Hindi challenges, she excelled, as did the film, which marked a milestone moment in modern Indian cinema.

Speaking to PTI on the film's 15th anniversary, Koechlin reflected on the powerful impact of the film's soundtrack, composed by Amit Trivedi, and the camaraderie on set. Now balancing her career with motherhood, she is focused on a more relaxed pace of work.

(With inputs from agencies.)

