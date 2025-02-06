Left Menu

Cultural Glory: 'Chhaava' and the Maratha Spirit

Vicky Kaushal addresses controversy surrounding a lezim dance scene in his film 'Chhaava', which aims to promote Maharashtra's culture. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film depicts Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. After backlash, the contentious scene was removed. 'Chhaava' releases on February 14.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 06-02-2025 19:55 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 19:55 IST
Cultural Glory: 'Chhaava' and the Maratha Spirit
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Actor Vicky Kaushal has addressed the controversy involving a lezim dance scene in his upcoming film 'Chhaava', which has been removed following public backlash. The sequence aimed to showcase Maharashtra's cultural heritage on a global scale.

Directed by Laxman Utekar, 'Chhaava' stars Kaushal as the Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. The film's trailer initially featured a brief scene of the traditional lezim dance, drawing criticism from politicians and history enthusiasts, prompting its deletion from the final cut.

Kaushal emphasized the dedication of the cast and crew in preserving cultural authenticity, noting the year-long preparation involved in bringing Sambhaji Maharaj's story to life. 'Chhaava' is based on Shivaji Sawant's novel 'Chaava' and is set for release on February 14.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

 India
2
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
3
Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationwide

Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationw...

 India
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Temperature Uncertainty Impacts Firm Growth and Investment

How Climate Change and Conflict Are Fueling a Global Food Crisis

AI’s next leap? Study reveals how language games can break learning barriers

Hacked intelligence? New study exposes stealthy backdoor in customized LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025