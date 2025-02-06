Cultural Glory: 'Chhaava' and the Maratha Spirit

Actor Vicky Kaushal has addressed the controversy involving a lezim dance scene in his upcoming film 'Chhaava', which has been removed following public backlash. The sequence aimed to showcase Maharashtra's cultural heritage on a global scale.

Directed by Laxman Utekar, 'Chhaava' stars Kaushal as the Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. The film's trailer initially featured a brief scene of the traditional lezim dance, drawing criticism from politicians and history enthusiasts, prompting its deletion from the final cut.

Kaushal emphasized the dedication of the cast and crew in preserving cultural authenticity, noting the year-long preparation involved in bringing Sambhaji Maharaj's story to life. 'Chhaava' is based on Shivaji Sawant's novel 'Chaava' and is set for release on February 14.

(With inputs from agencies.)