Usher Reveals Missed Role in 'Dreamgirls' with Jennifer Hudson

In a surprising revelation on The Jennifer Hudson Show, renowned singer-songwriter and dancer Usher disclosed he nearly joined the star-studded cast of 'Dreamgirls' alongside Jennifer Hudson. The eight-time Grammy winner shared insights into this missed opportunity during his appearance on the show, where he discussed Hudson's award-winning role in the 2006 musical hit.

Usher revealed he first encountered Hudson through her audition tape for 'Dreamgirls', a project for which he was also slated. However, conflicting tour schedules forced him to forfeit what could have been a significant cinematic partnership. 'I tried my hardest to work around it, but, unfortunately, the schedule just didn't permit,' Usher explained.

While the collaboration did not materialize, both artists expressed interest in working together, possibly on a musical duet in the future. 'Dreamgirls', which achieved acclaim and multiple Oscar nominations, including a win for Hudson, continues to draw audiences and is available for streaming on Paramount+.

