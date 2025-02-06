Left Menu

Usher Reveals Missed Role in 'Dreamgirls' with Jennifer Hudson

Usher, the Grammy-winning singer, revealed he almost joined Jennifer Hudson in 'Dreamgirls'. Scheduling conflicts during his tour prevented him from starring in the film that earned Hudson an Academy Award. Both stars express interest in future collaboration. 'Dreamgirls' remains a celebrated musical, now streaming on Paramount+.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 21:26 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 21:26 IST
Usher Reveals Missed Role in 'Dreamgirls' with Jennifer Hudson
Usher (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a surprising revelation on The Jennifer Hudson Show, renowned singer-songwriter and dancer Usher disclosed he nearly joined the star-studded cast of 'Dreamgirls' alongside Jennifer Hudson. The eight-time Grammy winner shared insights into this missed opportunity during his appearance on the show, where he discussed Hudson's award-winning role in the 2006 musical hit.

Usher revealed he first encountered Hudson through her audition tape for 'Dreamgirls', a project for which he was also slated. However, conflicting tour schedules forced him to forfeit what could have been a significant cinematic partnership. 'I tried my hardest to work around it, but, unfortunately, the schedule just didn't permit,' Usher explained.

While the collaboration did not materialize, both artists expressed interest in working together, possibly on a musical duet in the future. 'Dreamgirls', which achieved acclaim and multiple Oscar nominations, including a win for Hudson, continues to draw audiences and is available for streaming on Paramount+.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

 India
2
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
3
Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationwide

Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationw...

 India
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Temperature Uncertainty Impacts Firm Growth and Investment

How Climate Change and Conflict Are Fueling a Global Food Crisis

AI’s next leap? Study reveals how language games can break learning barriers

Hacked intelligence? New study exposes stealthy backdoor in customized LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025