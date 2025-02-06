Outrage Over Vandalism of Bangladesh Founder's Historic Home

The Indian government has expressed deep dismay following the destruction of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's historic residence in Dhaka, reportedly at the hands of protesters.

Described by India as a symbol of Bangladesh's resistance against oppression, the site is seen as crucial to the nation's identity and heritage.

India's external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal labelled the incident an act of vandalism and insisted it should be unequivocally condemned.

(With inputs from agencies.)