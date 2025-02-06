Outrage Over Vandalism of Bangladesh Founder's Historic Home
India has expressed dismay at the destruction of the historic residence of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the founder of Bangladesh. This residence, a symbol of Bangladesh's struggle for freedom, was destroyed by protesters. Indian authorities have condemned the act as an assault on Bangladeshi national heritage.
The Indian government has expressed deep dismay following the destruction of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's historic residence in Dhaka, reportedly at the hands of protesters.
Described by India as a symbol of Bangladesh's resistance against oppression, the site is seen as crucial to the nation's identity and heritage.
India's external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal labelled the incident an act of vandalism and insisted it should be unequivocally condemned.
