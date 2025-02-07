Left Menu

Kendrick Lamar: From Compton to Super Bowl Stardom

Kendrick Lamar will share his journey from Compton to rap superstardom during the Super Bowl halftime show. Renowned for his storytelling, Lamar continues to convey passion in his music, even as he remains undecided about his song selection for the event alongside collaborator SZA.

Updated: 07-02-2025 01:55 IST
Kendrick Lamar is set to headline the Super Bowl halftime show, promising to narrate his rise from Compton to the pinnacle of rap success. Fresh off securing five Grammy Awards, Lamar remains steadfast in his storytelling ethos, a hallmark of his acclaimed music career.

Despite his current fame, Lamar recalls his humble beginnings and highlights the importance of living in the present while respecting his past. The artist, who boasts 22 Grammys and a Pulitzer Prize for Music, hinted at featuring recent works in the 13-minute performance.

Lamar will be joined on stage by collaborator SZA, marking a significant moment in both their careers. As he continues his journey, Lamar aims to transmit his energetic spirit to fans watching the iconic event.

