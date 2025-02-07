Wim Wenders: Embracing India’s Cinematic Myth and Ray’s Legacy
German filmmaker Wim Wenders, renowned for films such as “Paris, Texas” and “Wings of Desire,” shared his admiration for India and Satyajit Ray during a masterclass in Mumbai. Wenders' retrospective tour through India highlights his exploration of cinematic myths and technological advancements in 3D storytelling.
Renowned German filmmaker Wim Wenders, known for classics like "Paris, Texas" and "Wings of Desire," expressed his deep admiration for India and the legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray during a recent masterclass in Mumbai.
Wenders, currently on a five-city retrospective tour titled 'King of the Road - India Tour', spoke about his fascination with Indian cinema and Ray's influential works at the Regal cinema in South Mumbai.
The event was part of a series organized by the Film Heritage Foundation, celebrating Wenders' illustrious career with screenings of 18 of his films across five Indian cities.
