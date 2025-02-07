Smurfette Returns: Rihanna Leads Star-Studded Voice Cast in New Smurfs Adventure

A brand new animated feature in the iconic 'Smurfs' franchise is set for release in Indian cinemas on July 18, as announced by Paramount Pictures India. The film will be available in both English and Hindi.

Directed by Chris Miller, this installment stars pop sensation Rihanna as the iconic Smurfette, breathing new life into the series. The narrative continues from the beloved comic series by Peyo, with promises of magical adventures and personal growth.

The movie's all-star voice cast also includes big names like James Corden, Nick Offerman, and Sandra Oh. With suspense and engaging storylines, Papa Smurf (voiced by John Goodman) is captured, and Smurfette leads a mission to rescue him from evil wizards, unveiling her true destiny along the way.

(With inputs from agencies.)