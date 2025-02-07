Left Menu

Smurfette Returns: Rihanna Leads Star-Studded Voice Cast in New Smurfs Adventure

The beloved Smurfs franchise is back with a new animated movie, featuring popstar Rihanna as the voice of Smurfette. Directed by Chris Miller, the film introduces new challenges and deepens character journeys. The voice cast includes James Corden, Nick Offerman, and many more A-list stars.

Updated: 07-02-2025 10:58 IST
A brand new animated feature in the iconic 'Smurfs' franchise is set for release in Indian cinemas on July 18, as announced by Paramount Pictures India. The film will be available in both English and Hindi.

Directed by Chris Miller, this installment stars pop sensation Rihanna as the iconic Smurfette, breathing new life into the series. The narrative continues from the beloved comic series by Peyo, with promises of magical adventures and personal growth.

The movie's all-star voice cast also includes big names like James Corden, Nick Offerman, and Sandra Oh. With suspense and engaging storylines, Papa Smurf (voiced by John Goodman) is captured, and Smurfette leads a mission to rescue him from evil wizards, unveiling her true destiny along the way.

