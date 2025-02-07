Left Menu

Global Flavors Unite at Young Chef Olympiad

The Young Chef Olympiad, held at IIHM Global Campus in Kolkata, brings together student chefs from 50 countries to showcase culinary arts in a non-competitive setup promoting unity and cultural exchange. This year’s highlight includes a public vote on national dishes and various team competitions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 07-02-2025 11:28 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 11:28 IST
The bustling arena of the IIHM Global Campus in Kolkata hosted the United World of Young Chefs, a non-competitive event where culinary enthusiasts from 50 countries, including Bhutan, Ethiopia, and South Korea, converged to cook up a storm of unity, solidarity, and sustainability, all under the umbrella of the Young Chef Olympiad.

Dr. Suborno Bose, Chairman of IIHM, emphasized the uniqueness of this gathering, which allows young chefs to experience culinary nationalism, bridging cultural divides through food. With the addition of a public vote on national dishes, the event encouraged global participation, showcasing its universal appeal.

The event culminated in the selection of the Grand Finalists, who will vie for the Golden Toque. Finalists included chefs from countries like Saudi Arabia, Uganda, and England, while others competed for the Plate Trophy. The Grand Finale, promised a grand culinary showdown, with winners determined through rigorous and ethical judging processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

